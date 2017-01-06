What would The Bachelor be without people we all love to hate? You don’t need The Bachelor spoilers to tell you every season has one.

Nick Viall, the one doling out the roses this year, knows what that’s like to be on the other side – and in the crosshairs of Bachelor Nation.

For that reason, he’s defending Corinne Olympios, the blonde Florida native already anointed as the “villain” this season on the show.

It only took one episode, or maybe even one montage.

Corinne, in her video package, revealed that she runs her family’s business – a multi-million dollar one, FYI – but she also still has a nanny.

She’s single, mind you, and lives with her parents.

Later, she made it clear that she didn’t come here to make friends when she stole the first kiss from Nick, and was quite proud of herself.

Then there was the preview that aired after the rose ceremony in which she proclaimed, “My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum.”

Yes, for real. In the context of bragging that her sexual skills are elite level and that she was going to bang Nick at her earliest convenience.

It was quite something.