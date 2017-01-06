As previously reported, Lamar Odom is out of rehab and trying to stay sober.

But is he also trying to jump back into the spotlight?

The former NBA star and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian just spent 35 days inside a facility that was meant to help him overcome his issues with substance abuse.

These issues played a role in shortening Odom’s basketball career and crested in October of 2015, when he nearly died after an overdose in Las Vegas.

It was a seriously scary incident that landed Odom in the hospital for several weeks.

It took him a very long time to regain all of his mental and physical capabilities, with doctors saying he only had a 50 percent chance to live after he was initially brought in.

But Odom defied the odds and recovered entirely.

Sadly, however, even a brush with death could not cure Odom of his drug and alcohol dependence.

Not long after emerging from a coma and trying to rebuild his life, Odom once again fell off the wagon, although at least he seemed to grasp the depths of his problem.

It took getting kicked off a plane for being drunk… and it took more dangerous partying with strippers… but Odom …read more

