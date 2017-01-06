Kenya Moore‘s tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with Matt Jordan hit a new low when the couple was involved in a physical fight.

In a sneak peek for this week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jordan confronts Moore outside of a nightclub after destroying her beloved Moore manor.

“This guy walking up is dangerous,” Moore, 45, screams. “I’m sick of this stupid s**t!”

When the personal trainer says, “I want to talk to you,” Moore responds, “Stop, stop Matt!”

A man could then be heard yelling, “He just hit me! He hit me!”

The explosive fight comes after Moore called the police on Jordan when he damaged her glass garage door, garage door, outdoor security camera and Range Rover on August 15.

“Kenya advised she could not see out of some of the [security] cameras,” the reporting officer from the Sandy Springs Police Department wrote in a report exclusively obtained by Radar. “Four of the cameras had obviously been spray painted with a black substance. A ladder was still propped against the residence under two of the lower cameras …read more

