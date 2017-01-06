Kim Kardashian is back!
And better than ever!
That’s up to you to decide.
Following a three-month social media hiatus, brought on by a life-altering robbery in Paris, Kardashian returned to social media in early 2017.
She did so over the course of a few days, via the following selfies and family photos:
1. Family.
That’s all that needed to be said about this photo. It’s all Kim wrote as a caption.
2. Torn
Kim Kardashian shared this picture of her “torn” jeans on Snapchat as one of her first social media photos in many months. We had hoped for better.
3. North and Saint West at Play
North and Saint West are at play in this cute photo from Kim Kardashian’s official website.
4. Kanye and North
A blonde Kanye West reaches down to his daughter in this adorable snapshot of the rapper and little North.
5. It’s Saint!
Kim provided fans with this very clear, very cute snapshot of her one-year old son.
6. More Saint
He’s with his daddy in this photo.
Read more here:: THG
Leave a Reply