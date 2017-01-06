  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Kim Kardashian Photos: THE RETURN!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 6, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Kim kardashian returns to social media

Kim Kardashian is back!

And better than ever!

That’s up to you to decide.

Following a three-month social media hiatus, brought on by a life-altering robbery in Paris, Kardashian returned to social media in early 2017.

She did so over the course of a few days, via the following selfies and family photos:

1. Family.

That’s all that needed to be said about this photo. It’s all Kim wrote as a caption.

2. Torn

Torn
Kim Kardashian shared this picture of her “torn” jeans on Snapchat as one of her first social media photos in many months. We had hoped for better.

3. North and Saint West at Play

North and saint west at play
North and Saint West are at play in this cute photo from Kim Kardashian’s official website.

4. Kanye and North

Kanye and north
A blonde Kanye West reaches down to his daughter in this adorable snapshot of the rapper and little North.

5. It’s Saint!

Its saint
Kim provided fans with this very clear, very cute snapshot of her one-year old son.

6. More Saint

More saint
He’s with his daddy in this photo.

View Slideshow
…read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5055 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *