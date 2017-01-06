The Internet can really suck sometimes.

Okay, the Internet can really suck a lot of the time.

Earlier this week, for example, Amber Rose shared a sweet and romantic photo of herself and Val Chmerkovskiy.

In the image (down below), Rose and Chmerkovskiy are exchanging a kiss on the lips, with the former gushing over her boyfriend in two simple words:

My love.

Adorable, right?

Why would anyone possibly take issue with the model and the Dancing with the Stars professional for giving us a quick glimpse into their relationship?

Because Chmerkovskiy is white and Rose is black.

That is sadly the answer.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Chmerkovskiy was forced to come to the defense of his Rose romance, saying it was “not surprising but still fairly disappointing how ignorant and vile people are.”

We could investigate social media to see exactly what they said, but the results were likely depress us for weeks.

“The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru [sic]. All this ‘love’ yet zero empathy,” he continued, adding:

“I’m speechless. TBH. Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y’all capable of understand [sic.]”

As mentioned, Chmerkovskiy erased those message not long after he wrote them.

