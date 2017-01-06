A day ahead of being laid to rest, Carrie Fisher was honored and celebrated on Thursday afternoon.

The late Star Wars actress, who died of a heart attack on December 27, was memorialized by friends, family members and loved ones at her home in Beverly Hills.

On Friday, she will be laid to rest at a joint funeral with her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who tragically died within 24 hours of her daughter passing away.

According to People Magazine, the decision to host Fisher’s memorial at her home was made by her only child, 24-year old Billie Lourd.

The location was sentimental and relevant because Fisher used to host laid back, star-studded gatherings herself at this same residence (which formally belonged to Bette Davis and costume designer Edith Head.)

“Billie wanted the people her mother loved to gather in that living room one last time,” an insider explained to People.

Relatives in attendance included Fisher’s brother, Todd; her half-sisters Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher; and Billie’s father, Bryan Lourd.

Fisher’s beloved therapy dog, a French Bulldog named Gary, was also there.

Overall, approximately 125 guests stopped by to pay tribute to Fisher.

They included:

Penny Marshall, Meg Ryan, Richard Dreyfuss, Buck Henry, Candice Bergen, George Lucas

