Before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama will be hosting one last bash. And he’s inviting several famous A-listers, including Beyonce, Jay Z, Oprah and more. Deets inside…

President Barack Obama is leaving the White House with a bang!

POTUS is reportedly hosting his final White House party Friday (Jan. 6th) and several A-listers have been invited. Your faves Beyonce, Jay Z and Oprah have been sent invitations, according to a Washington Post source. Oh and get this, there are whispers that Bey and Jay might perform.

Other guests include Usher, Samuel L. Jackson and Stevie Wonder, who also may perform during the bash.

Chance the Rapper trekked it from literally the other side of the world to be there in time:

Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history. God bless you @Potus — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 5, 2017

Last month, POTUS told PEOPLE he and First Lady Michelle Obama would be hosting a farewell party. If this party is anything like the South By South Lawn festival or the after party to BET’s “Love & Happiness” event at the White house (where POTUS …read more

