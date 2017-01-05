Naomi Campbell opens up about one of the scariest moments in her life, and why she sympathizes with Kim Kardashian West. More inside…

With a brand new series premiering, Naomi Campbell is hot on the promo trail to promote the new FOX series “Star.”

The iconic supermodel stopped by the “Wendy Williams Show” today where she let us in on something we never knew about her. While talking about her friendship with Kim Kardashian West, the YBF model said she sympathized with Kim during her Paris ordeal because she, too, was robbed in Paris.

“I sympathize with her a lot. I kept mine on the down low, but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris. They followed me from the airport. They attacked me, they opened my car door and said ‘Naomi Campbell we’re going to kill you.’ I didn’t make it so public, I didn’t want it to be.”

The “Empire” star said she took a quick trip from Switzerland to Paris to see fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa. She said she didn’t call any security because she figured she didn’t need it for such a short trip.