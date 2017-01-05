Kimberly Kardashian is all about the selfie.
And we mean ALL ABOUT THE SELFIE.
Heck, she even wrote an entire book of JUST selfies. How crazy is that?!?
Maybe not all that crazy, considering how many memorable selfies she has snapped…
1. The White Bathing Suit From Behind
Of all Kim Kardashian selfies, this is perhaps the most iconic.
2. Kim Kardashian Facebook Selfie
Here is something you pretty much DO see everyday: it’s Kim Kardashian showing off her large boobs via a selfie on Facebook.
3. Kim Kardashian, All Oiled Up
Seriously, we haven’t seen Kim this lubricated since Ray J was … never mind.
4. Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna Butt Selfie
Hello, Kim Kardashians’s rear end! The reality star posted this shot on Instagram.
5. Kim Kardashian Boobs Pic
Those are some serious boobs on Kim Kardashian. And that is a serious mouth.
6. Kimye Selfie
Kim Kardashian snaps a selfie while Kanye West lies in bed. Shhh… you don’t wanna wake him.
