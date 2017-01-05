Fadi Fawaz, the man who found George Michael dead on Christmas Day, has been questioned by cops in London, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the UK newspaper The Sun, Fawaz “has answered questions to help pull together a report for the coroner” regarding the death of the Wham singer at 53.

Fawaz previously claimed that he stumbled upon Michael’s dead body on Christmas Day, but deleted his Twitter account after posting the news there.

He also alleged that Michael had attempted suicide in a series of since-deleted posts, which he said were the work of a hacker.

Police sources told The Sun “there is no suggestion Fadi has done anything wrong.”

In fact, cops reportedly questioned other witnesses as well.

Story developing.

