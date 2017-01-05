According to one of her most recent social media updates, Jessa Duggar was 34 weeks pregnant two weeks ago.

We’re no mathematicians, but by our calculations, that makes her about 36 weeks pregnant now.

The average pregnancy lasts 40 weeks beginning from the day of the woman’s last pregnancy, though the date of conception is usually about two weeks later.

All of this is a very long, unnecessarily scientific way of saying Jessa’s due date is fast approaching.

In all likelihood, it’s still several weeks away, but there are some fans who believe Jessa may be just about ready to pop, despite what she says on social media.

This theory seems to be based on little aside from the fact that Jessa concealed her second pregnancy from the media for most of her first trimester.

We’re not sure why that would lead fans to believe that she actually got pregnant even earlier and kept it a secret even longer, but hey – our motto at THG is we report the nonsensical rumors, and you decide if they’re total BS.

Okay, we guess there is one other thing adding to the speculation, which is the fact that Jessa hasn’t posted anything on Instagram in four …read more

