King Cairo is having the time of his life in Mexico with his dad Tyga. Go inside to peep pics of the father-son duo making a splash with Tyga’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner…

Oh, to be a YBF kiddie!

King Cairo is having the time of his life with his pops Tyga while on vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Like most kids, pool time is a MUST, especially on vacation, and King took full advantage of their villa’s pool. The 4-year-old had loads of fun splashing around and taking a swim with his dad.

Big brother King is TOOO cute! He’s getting so tall.

King also made a new parrott friend. Peep the clip below of the parrott eating seeds from Kylie as King looked on below:

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Perfect family vacay to keep their minds off that 21 Savage foolery.

Meanwhile…

Kylie and her BFF Jordyn Woods have been camera ready all over their villa.

Girl…

…read more

Read more here:: YBF