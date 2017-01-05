  • redit
Tyga & Son King Cairo Make A Splash In Mexico While On Vacay, Kylie Jenner Joins In On The Fun

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 5, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo kingmex3.png

King Cairo is having the time of his life in Mexico with his dad Tyga. Go inside to peep pics of the father-son duo making a splash with Tyga’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner…

Oh, to be a YBF kiddie!

King Cairo is having the time of his life with his pops Tyga while on vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Like most kids, pool time is a MUST, especially on vacation, and King took full advantage of their villa’s pool. The 4-year-old had loads of fun splashing around and taking a swim with his dad.

photo kingmex2.png

photo kingmex5.png

photo kingmex4.png

photo kingmex1.png

Big brother King is TOOO cute! He’s getting so tall.

photo kingv1.png

King also made a new parrott friend. Peep the clip below of the parrott eating seeds from Kylie as King looked on below:

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Perfect family vacay to keep their minds off that 21 Savage foolery.

Meanwhile…

photo kingv3.png

Kylie and her BFF Jordyn Woods have been camera ready all over their villa.

photo kingv2.png

Girl…

