First Megyn, Now Greta! Fox News Women Get Final Revenge On Roger Ailes

Posted by :Trinity Persons On : January 5, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Greta Van Susteren To NBC From Fox – Roger Ailes- Revenge – Megyn Kelly Was First To Leave

First it was Megyn Kelly, and now Greta Van Susteren has been snapped from the clutches of Fox News Channel.

Both established women are powerhouse anchors with a long history and rolodex of sources from their days at Fox.

Van Susteren and Kelly’s departures were made public just hours from each other. Both are leaving after a tumultuous year for the 24-hour cable news network, which saw Fox News founder Roger Ailes slammed with sexual assault accusations from top talent, which included Kelly as well as Gretchen Carlson.

Aides denied their claims before resigning from the network, but it couldn’t stop Kelly and Van Susteren’s ultimate exit.

The move is a savvy one for NBC as President-Elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. Kelly famously scored a major sit-down interview with Trump during the Republican primaries race.

