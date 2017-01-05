Since Kim Burrell messed around and got disinvited from ‘Ellen,’ Pharrell Williams did the show without her today. And they talked about the latest drama. Janelle Monae also sat down with Ellen for the first time. Details inside….

Ellen and the Pharrell Williams spoke today about the importance of inclusion, and the values that make a world of difference. It all stemmed from Kim Burrell’s latest fiasco where she singled out “perverted homosexuals,” talked ish about Eddie Long, and damned everybody to hell.

Kim’s judgmental words, whether she was “preaching from the word” or not, cost her an appearance on one of the biggest talk shows in the game, which is hosted by the openly gay Ellen Degeneres.

Interestingly, we hear she already has a chip on her shoulder because she doesn’t feel she’s gotten the mainstream due she deserves. Well, if this latest mishap is any indication of how she operates her Hollywood relationships….

Pharrell, who wrote the entire Hidden Figures soundtrack, was originally scheduled to do perform his and Kim’s duet “I See A Victory.”

Ellen said that since Kim said some “not nice” things about homosexuals, she didn’t feel it was right to have …read more

