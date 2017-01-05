2017 will be a huge year for fans who like to watch a lot of TV.
With a string of new shows that are poised to be the next big hits, could this be the year that most of the new shows make it to second seasons?
Quite possibly.
Scroll down for the new and returning shows to watch out for in 2017.
1. 24: Legacy
24: Legacy will see The Walking Dead’s Corey Hawkins take on the lead role. We’ve already laid eyes on the first episode and if you were a fan of the original series, you’re in for a treat. It debuts after the Super Bowl on February 5, before settling into its regular slot on Monday.
2. Big Little Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley star in this miniseries about three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives start to spiral out of control. HBO is airing the series from February 19.
3. Emerald City
This show has been waiting in the wings for quite some time and having viewed the whole season, it’s pretty great. If you’re looking for another fantasy epic to bridge the gap to the return of Game …read more
