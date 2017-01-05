If you’ve been having trouble following the timeline of the divorce between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, you’re not alone.

And if you’re still not sure what exactly happened to inspire them to split, well, welcome to the club.

We’ve heard that Kailyn cheated, that Javi cheated, that she got plastic surgery that changed her on the inside as well as on the outside.

We’ve heard that Javi was too controlling, that their relationship was too damaged after her miscarriage to be saved.

We’ve heard that the marriage was over last December, before Javi was even deployed, or that they still might get back together, even now.

Basically, it’s been such a huge, dramatic mess, and that’s the only thing we know for sure.

But now that Teen Mom 2 is airing its new season, we’re finally able to see some of what actually went down.

Get psyched!

In this teaser for next week’s episode, Kailyn and Javi discuss his homecoming — he was still deployed at this point, but says he’ll be home “next month,” so this was probably filmed in June.

After their conversation, MTV producers have a series of questions for Kailyn.

And though it was back in May that she announced their divorce, …read more

