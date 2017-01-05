The TV reboot trend continues, this time with Charmed in the spotlight. The CW has ordered a pilot script for a reboot of The WB series that ran from 1998-2006. Jane the Virgin executive producer…
Read more here:: E! Online
Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web
The TV reboot trend continues, this time with Charmed in the spotlight. The CW has ordered a pilot script for a reboot of The WB series that ran from 1998-2006. Jane the Virgin executive producer…
Read more here:: E! Online
Leave a Reply