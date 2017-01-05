Are they, or aren’t they? The Kardashian-Jenner clan is desperate to know once and for all if Rob Kardashian is serious about walking down the aisle with Blac Chyna, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Kris Jenner, for one, is certain her son will get hitched to the 28-year-old former stripper, telling loved ones that the couple’s most recent nasty spate of issues “is only temporary” and that their June wedding is still on, said an insider.

“Rob and Chyna have split up so many times everyone’s lost count,” the source noted.

Perhaps the reason Jenner is so optimistic is because she has a stake in ensuring the successful outcome of her 29-year-old boy’s marriage.

“Kris really wants this wedding to happen as it’s going to make them a lot of money — and she’s made sure Chyna’s very aware of just how much.”

“Kris is banking on the two to work things out and has told her team to not cancel the wedding plans yet,” said the insider, who adds that “things are looking bad though, but it’s nothing Kris hasn’t anticipated or can’t deal with.”

