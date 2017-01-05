A North Carolina school resource officer has been placed on administrative leave today after shocking video showed him body-slamming a teenage girl, seemingly knocking her unconscious.

The officer has been identified as Ruben De Los Santos.

Sources connected to the Rolesville Police Department say that he has been assigned to the school since 2013.

It is not known if this is the first time that De Los Santos has been investigated for misconduct.

Police Chief Bobby Langston has declined to comment on the situation, but Wake County schools spokesperson Lisa Luten says that administrators are working with police in order to gather information that may help with the information.

The clip first appeared online as a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles stated that he hopes to find additional footage, as all school resource officers are required to wear body cameras.

“When I’m looking at this video, I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, this cannot be happening to my child’ because I was just up at the school and they didn’t even tell me what happened to her,” Harrison said.

