New year, new fashion statements by members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In her first selfie of 2017, for instance, Kim Kardashian showed off a new lip ring, likely in an attempt to distract folks from rumors of her impending divorce.

Now, Kendall Jenner has posed for the January issue of V Magazine with a giant snake tattoo taking up most of her right leg.

We’re not sure what her excuse is.

The 21-year-old reality star/model is one of six beauties to grace various covers of the publication’s January V105 issue, posing for photographer Mario Testino while not wearing much on her famous body.

She is pantless, for obvious starters, wearing only an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang top, Christian Louboutin heels and a lacy Victoria’s Secret thong.

While sharing the racy image on her Instagram account, Kendall simply wrote the following as a caption:

“@Vmagazine’s January issue by @mariotestino.”

As you can see below, Jenner completed her sultry look with black manicured nails… a seriously smokey eye … and a HUGE temporary snake tattoo, designed by artist Jenai Chin.

Yes, it’s temporary.

In her accompanying interview with the magazine – which is known for featuring female celebrities in very revealing outfits – Jenner said she looks up to Rihanna for …read more

