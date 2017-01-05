Last month, we reported that Lamar Odom had checked into rehab after struggling with his sobriety in very public fashion.

Today, TMZ is reporting that Odom has been released from the facility where he spent the past 35 days receiving treatment.

And it’s not hard to see why those closest to the former NBA star are already concerned about the possibility of a relapse.

The severity of Odom’s struggles with substance abuse first came to light when he overdosed at a Nevada brothel in October of 2015.

After emerging from a coma, the 37-year-old reportedly promised family and friends that he would swear off alcohol and drugs for good.

Unfortunately, it seems his resolve didn’t last long.

Prior to checking himself in for treatment, Odom suffered several relapses, and was spotted in public several times in various states of intoxication.

His return to his dangerous old habits culminated in Odom being removed from a plane after he vomited and stumbled into other passengers prior to take off.

Sources say Odom’s relapse was triggered by the anniversary of the 2006 death of his son.

He reportedly checked into rehab out of fear that his situation would only get worse as the date of his son’s passing …read more

