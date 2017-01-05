Shannen Doherty is an honest to goodness hero — and not just for starring in legendary film projects like Heathers and Beverly Hills, 90210.

No, the big thing she’s focusing on these days is her battle against breast cancer. And she’s been kind enough to share that battle with all of us.

We first heard the news of her cancer diagnosis back in August of 2015 when she filed a lawsuit against her former business manager.

Apparently her management company flubbed her health insurance big time, which delayed her doctor’s discovery of the cancer.

It’s an unbelievably sad story — had she been able to get an earlier diagnosis, she may have had an easier time of it all, and she might have been able to avoid her mastectomy.

But the lawsuit has been settled, and though Shannen is still undergoing treatment, she seems to be in good spirits.

And she’s still just an absolute inspiration.

Shannen, who is currently in radiation treatment, shared this video of herself dancing yesterday. And she’s dancing hard.

“Radiation is tiring,” she explained in the caption. “It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open.”

“You can see how tired I am here but I’m …read more

Read more here:: THG