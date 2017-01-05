The Winter is a tough enough time for us humans, but it’s even more tough for our little four-legged friends.

On Wednesday, December 28, 2016, a 14-year-old golden retriever found himself in a whole lot of trouble when he fell through a hole at White Lake.

Thankfully, local residents and the White Lake Fire Authority were on tap to help the furry friend make it back to the shore.

In the video below, you can see the daring rescue that successfully managed to reunite the little guy with the mainland.

Unfortunately, his owner was nowhere to be found, but Lana Carson, the director of Pound Buddies revealed that dog has been reunited with his owner sometime later.

It’s great when everything comes together. Right?

The White Lake Fire Authority later revealed that the rescue was their 1000th alarm of 2016.

They took the time to thank everyone who helped them out.

Read their statement below:

Thank you to the residents on shore, Muskegon County Animal Control Officer and Whitehall Police Chief Squiers for the assistance on this alarm. Most importantly, thank you to the Department staff that responded to this alarm making for a successful outcome. Captain McCarthy, Lieutenant Holman, Firefighter …read more

Read more here:: THG