Brandy is responding to rumors that say she can not STAND Beyonce after her friend/songwriter Tiyon “TC” Christian started airing out some dirty laundry on Twitter. Deets inside…

So there’s beef between Brandy and Beyonce? Not exactly.

It all started with a series of tweets (that have sense been deleted) by Brandy’s friend TC who blasted her on Twitter. He called “The Boy Is Mine” singer “spiteful” and said he’s tired of her playing victim when she’s involved in a celebrity feud.

“You want respect you give respect! But because you’re a ‘vocal Bible’ it’s ok to treat people like s**t”,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted, “And let’s not get on the fact that someone was made because I took a picture with Beyonce…but let me shut up.”

Read his full rant below:

While he took those tweets down, the tweet below still remains on his timeline:

I cannot make this shit up.. May God strike me down if I’m lying pic.twitter.com/SChSK4uXnN — TC x Tiyon Christian (@SongwriterTC) December 30, 2016

