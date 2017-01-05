  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

RUMOR CONTROL: Brandy Sets The Record Straight On Her “Beef” With Beyonce, “I Respect Greatness”

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 5, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo brandybey1.jpg

Brandy is responding to rumors that say she can not STAND Beyonce after her friend/songwriter Tiyon “TC” Christian started airing out some dirty laundry on Twitter. Deets inside…

So there’s beef between Brandy and Beyonce? Not exactly.

It all started with a series of tweets (that have sense been deleted) by Brandy’s friend TC who blasted her on Twitter. He called “The Boy Is Mine” singer “spiteful” and said he’s tired of her playing victim when she’s involved in a celebrity feud.

“You want respect you give respect! But because you’re a ‘vocal Bible’ it’s ok to treat people like s**t”,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted, “And let’s not get on the fact that someone was made because I took a picture with Beyonce…but let me shut up.”

Tea!

Read his full rant below:

photo TC1.jpg

photo TC2.jpg

photo TC3.jpg

photo tc4.jpg

While he took those tweets down, the tweet below still remains on his timeline:

I cannot make this shit up.. May God strike me down if I’m lying pic.twitter.com/SChSK4uXnN

— TC x Tiyon Christian (@SongwriterTC) December 30, 2016

The “Moesha” star and songwriter have …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5067 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *