The whole world has probably heard by now about Mariah Carey’s botched New Year’s Eve performance. It was broadcast live on TV, so there’s really no excuse not to know about it.

Basically, Mariah could not complete the performance because the backing track flaked out and her earpiece was not working, so she could not hear what was going into the microphone.

Ever since, there has been a war of words between Mariah’s people and the people from the show’s camp. Mariah’s people even went as far as saying her performance was sabotaged for ratings.

The latest person to chime in with their thoughts on the matter was Mariah’s ex-husband, Tommy Mottola and he was less than favorable about the way the singing sensation is being managed.

He was quick to point out there should have been a contingency plan in place in the event that the performance went south.

Mottola thinks that his ex-wife should hire “more seasoned and respected professionals” to prevent anything like that happening ever again.

