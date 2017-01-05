While The Bachelor spoilers have told us plenty about the coming season, the biggest drama so far is playing out on the air, and online:

Jade Roper Tolbert is “disappointed” with The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and his handling of a one-night stand with her maid of honor a year ago.

How so? This may require a bit of an explanation …

The background on Nick Viall and Liz Sandoz:

A contestant on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, Jade made it to the hometown dates stage of the season before being eliminated.

She went on to find true love soon after, however, when she married Tanner Tolbert, a Bachelorette star she met on Bachelor in Paradise.

Nick, a two-time Bachelorette finalist and franchise mainstay, scored an invite to the wedding … then evidently scored with Jade’s MOH.

Now the star of The Bachelor, Nick met 30 eligible ladies on Monday’s premiere, one of whom was Liz, obviously cast by the producers.

Really gotta hand it to the show for that stunt.

Viall immediately recognized contestant Elizabeth “Liz” Sandoz, but when the two first came face-to-face, he couldn’t quite place why.

Then he remembered Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s January 2016 wedding, which ended with Nick and Liz getting …read more

Read more here:: THG