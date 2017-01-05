Khloe Kardashian is finally in a happy place in her life, so she thought it was a good idea to let her fans know that.

As you probably know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is in a relationship with Tristan Thompson and she’s seemed pretty happy ever since.

So happy that she’s not getting embroiled in Twitter feuds any longer. Yeah, we don’t know if we believe that one, but we’re sure time will tell.

As you all probably know, Khloe has her own website in which fans pay a monthly fee to find out what’s going on with her and stuff.

It’s pretty sad that people actually pay for updates, but it seems to be working out for Kardashian, so who are we to judge?

In a recent post, Khloe summarized the first few days of 2017 and what it meant for her to be in a relationship in which there is a whole lot of love.

“At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I’ve been in years.”

“when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too.”

"It's such a great feeling that I have

