What an upset! Serena Williams has been eliminated in the ASB Classic tournament and we’re bummed about it. Meanwhile, her sister Venus Williams had to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury. Details inside…

Major upset in New Zealand!

Serena Williams’ stint at the ASB Classic was cut short on Wednesday after she lost her second-round match against fellow American Madison Brengle. The ending score: 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4. She said about the loss:

“I really think I played – I’m trying to think of a word that’s not obscene – but that’s how I played. Eighty-eight unforced errors is too much, just way too many. It’s a lot. I can’t expect to win hitting that many errors.”

The 22-Grand Slam champion told the media that the weather conditions had a lot to do with her performance.

“I would say it’s my least favorite conditions I’ve ever played in,” she said. “Again, my opponent played in the exact same conditions. She was able to adjust better than me. I really abhorred these conditions.”

