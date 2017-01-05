  • redit
MAJOR UPSET! Serena Williams Explains 2nd Round Loss At ASB Classic, Venus Williams Withdraws Due To Injury

photo serlost.jpg

What an upset! Serena Williams has been eliminated in the ASB Classic tournament and we’re bummed about it. Meanwhile, her sister Venus Williams had to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury. Details inside…

Major upset in New Zealand!

photo serlost2.jpg

Serena Williams’ stint at the ASB Classic was cut short on Wednesday after she lost her second-round match against fellow American Madison Brengle. The ending score: 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4. She said about the loss:

“I really think I played – I’m trying to think of a word that’s not obscene – but that’s how I played. Eighty-eight unforced errors is too much, just way too many. It’s a lot. I can’t expect to win hitting that many errors.

The 22-Grand Slam champion told the media that the weather conditions had a lot to do with her performance.

“I would say it’s my least favorite conditions I’ve ever played in,” she said. “Again, my opponent played in the exact same conditions. She was able to adjust better than me. I really abhorred these conditions.”

photo serlost3.jpg

The match was Serena’s 2nd match since taking four months off …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

