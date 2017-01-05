At this point, we think it’s safe to say Azealia Banks’ rap career never quite took off like it was supposed to.

“212” was, ever shall be the jam, but that was … years ago, and it wasn’t exactly a mainstream hit.

Since then, Banks has become more famous for her feuds than for her music and her wildly erratic behavior that for her music.

In the past year alone she’s beefed with Russell Crowe, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, Iggy Azalea (probably justified), and the entire continent of Australia (possibly related).

Banks was banned from Twitter after tweeting shockingly bigoted comments about people of Middle Eastern descent during a bizarre tirade targeted at Zayn Malik.

And now, it looks like she’s been booted from the web’s other biggest social media platform.

At some point last night, Banks Facebook profile disappeared from without explanation.

No cause has been given by either the site or Banks (though we must admit, we have yet to check her LiveJournal page), but if we had to guess, we’d say the ban probably has something to do with the following video that Banks posted last week:

