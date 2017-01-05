  • redit
BREAK-UP CONFIRMED: Nicki Minaj Says She’s SINGLE, Soulja Boy Shoots His Shot

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 5, 2017
Celebrity News

photo nicki-minaj-meek-mill-mtv-vmas-2016-04_zps75uuhwfi.jpeg

Welp, that’s officially a rap on Omeeka. The latest below…

The break up rumors are true. Nicki Minaj just confirmed she’s a single woman again. She and Meek Mill are kaputz.

The raptress tweeted minutes ago about focusing on her work instead:

photo 844x1500.jpeg.9e1a63f946c5465cb13fa5043607847b_zpsktmerv9u.jpeg

We figured something was up when they didn’t spend any of the Holidays together. We even talked about it a few days ago.

Meek hasn’t said anything, and last posted about Nicki while they were on his birthday vacation in Turks and Caicos 3 weeks ago. We hear a huge fight went down during the island vacay, so…yeah.

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy wasted no time shooting his shot. He posted up pics of him and Nicki while expressing his emoji-filled love for her:

photo 844x1500.jpeg.e38444a116094e4b851fc1cf4d795a4f_zps0z42fr0j.jpeg photo 844x1500.jpeg.e40670a747de4351bbbfc77c537b1d1d_zpssj8biimo.jpeg

This guy….

BONUS: Anybody else hear this epic Nicki Minaj rant about insecure men in their head while reading this?

Photos: Instagram/Getty

