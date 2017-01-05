Welp, that’s officially a rap on Omeeka. The latest below…

The break up rumors are true. Nicki Minaj just confirmed she’s a single woman again. She and Meek Mill are kaputz.

The raptress tweeted minutes ago about focusing on her work instead:

We figured something was up when they didn’t spend any of the Holidays together. We even talked about it a few days ago.

Meek hasn’t said anything, and last posted about Nicki while they were on his birthday vacation in Turks and Caicos 3 weeks ago. We hear a huge fight went down during the island vacay, so…yeah.

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy wasted no time shooting his shot. He posted up pics of him and Nicki while expressing his emoji-filled love for her:

This guy….

BONUS: Anybody else hear this epic Nicki Minaj rant about insecure men in their head while reading this?

Photos: Instagram/Getty

…read more

Read more here:: YBF