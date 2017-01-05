Attention, anyone with an anaconda that is anxious to explore:

Nicki Minaj may now have interest.

The singer has taken to Twitter in order to confirm a piece of news that many followers have likely suspected for a long time now:

She and Meek Mill have broken up.

Chatter over the demise of this relationship got started in November, due to a rather public Instagram feud between Minaj and Meek Mill.

“Never help an ungrateful person get on their feet,” Minaj wrote a few weeks prior to Thanksgiving, adding at the time:

“It’s like telling a wolf that you’re a sheep.”

Could this message have been directed at anyone? It could have been.

But Meek then went ahead and posted the following message just minutes after Nicki’s note went viral:

“Some of y’all need to learn to enjoy your man’s company instead of picking fights with him 24/7. Don’t act like you played a part in nothing I got going on when I’m doing my thing.”

Yeah. We’re pretty sure these two were fighting at the time and the romance subsequently fell apart.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” Minaj wrote on Twitter last night, adding:

“Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really …read more

Read more here:: THG