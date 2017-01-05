Amber Rose have clearly been a couple for several weeks now Val Chmerkovskiy.

Remember their cute Halloween costume photos together?

But a question that has been hovering around the Internet ever since the model and the Dancing with the Stars professional together was this:

Just how serious is the relationship?

We appear to now have an answer:

It’s VERY serious.

Rose shared the above photo on Instagram yesterday, giving us a look at Chmerkovskiy planting a big, fat, romantic kiss on her lips and writing the following as a caption:

“My love.”

She even included a heart emoji with the snapshot.

See! We told you it was serious!

Rose, of course, competed on season 23 of the ABC competition and was paired with Val’s older brother, fellow pro dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy.

(Who just had his first baby!)

Toward the end of October, People Magazine confirmed that Chmerkovskiy and Rose were spotted getting all cute and cozy at her birthday party.

“They met through Maks and really like each other,” a source told the publication at the time. “It’s very new, but it’s going well.”

That appears to have been an understatement.

It’s clearly going extremely well!

As further proof, Rose opened up about her boyfriend on Wednesday’s broadcast of her podcast Loveline.

“It’s amazing. …read more

Read more here:: THG