Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have been playing coy for months about whether they’re actually dating. Now, there’s no more wondering. See the two all over each other inside…

Yeah, they’re totally a couple.

Amber Rose and dancing pro Valentin, who met during this past season of “Dancing With The Stars,” are letting the world know their status.

Amber posted up the kissy pic late last night and called Val “My Love.” Awww.

Val posted an intimate pic of the two where he’s kissing her hand as she lays on his shoulder:

Sweetness.

They denied their “official” dating status ever since DWTS wrapped months ago. But there’s no denying it now.

Photos: Instagram

…read more

Read more here:: YBF