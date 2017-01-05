  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Amber Rose Plants Huge Kiss On Her Man Val Chmerkovskiy, Makes ‘Love’ Official

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 5, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo Screen Shot 2017-01-05 at 9.29.35 AM_zps92xwrzbe.png

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have been playing coy for months about whether they’re actually dating. Now, there’s no more wondering. See the two all over each other inside…

Yeah, they’re totally a couple.

Amber Rose and dancing pro Valentin, who met during this past season of “Dancing With The Stars,” are letting the world know their status.

Amber posted up the kissy pic late last night and called Val “My Love.” Awww.

Val posted an intimate pic of the two where he’s kissing her hand as she lays on his shoulder:

photo Screen Shot 2017-01-05 at 9.30.05 AM_zps0svupn5r.png

Sweetness.

They denied their “official” dating status ever since DWTS wrapped months ago. But there’s no denying it now.

Photos: Instagram

…read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5069 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *