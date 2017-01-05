Looks like the rumors about Girl Meets World not make the cut for a fourth season were actually true since the Disney Channel series has been canceled after three seasons.

The Twitter handle for the writers of the series took to Twitter on Wednesday night to confirm that the show was really over.

“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over,” said the tweets.

“I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes”

Have a look at all of the tweets from the writer below.

Series star, Rowan Blanchard was devastated by the news and revealed some of her thoughts on the matter via Twitter.

“Being on Girl Meets World is the most significant event in my life thus far, it changed absolutely every aspect …read more

