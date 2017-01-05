Did anyone seriously that LuAnn De Lesseps could get married without there being a whole lot of drama?

The Real Housewives of New York City star has proven many times that the drama just seems to follow her wherever she goes.

That’s not entirely a bad thing if you have the camera crews following you to try and get some juicy footage for the latest season of your reality show.

However, there’s word that the only camera crew in sight during LuAnn’s marriage to Tom D’Agostino was from none other than People Magazine.

LuAnn allegedly decided to tell RHONY execs that she wanted her wedding to be kept private in order to have the magazine cover the wedding for a $20,000 fee.

If you keep up to speed with the likes of Jill Zarin on Instagram, you were probably wondering why she was acting like she was the only eyes into the exclusive event.

That’s because there’s now word that former RHONY star Zarin sabotaged LuAnn and Tom’s big pay check by giving too much away on social media.

Yes, that’s a lofty sum for some wedding pictures, but the magazine are not willing to shell out the …read more

Read more here:: THG