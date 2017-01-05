Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had their share of troubles over the course of their year-long relationship.

In fact, it often seems they had nothing but troubles.

Through it all, however, Rob and Blac never let their frequent arguments and obvious incompatibility interfere with what really matters…

…the profitability of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, which was recently picked up for second season.

But now, it looks like the long-hyped Rob and Blac wedding special (along with production of the show’s second season) has been put on hold eventually, due to the principal players finally realizing it would be a terrible idea for them to get married.

So what finally led Rob and Blac to the same conclusion that the rest of the world reached about a year ago?

Was it the creepiness of the fact that a marriage would mean that Rob and his sister will likely soon have the same stepson?

Did they finally open their eyes to the fact that a couple that engaged in violent drunken fights on a regular basis probably shouldn’t be making any permanent commitments?

No, apparently Rob and Blac decided to hold off for an appropriately superficial reason:

It seems Blac feels Rob is too …read more

Read more here:: THG