Posh designer Donna Karan had no home for the holidays! The celebrity fave was forced to vacate her luxurious Turks & Caicos home, RadarOnline.com has learned, when it was rented out under her nose to another party of holiday sun-seekers.

“It was rented to JK Rowling, the Harry Potter author,” an insider told Radar. “Everyone was joking that she had been evicted! She had to scramble to find another place to stay.”

On New Year’s Day, Karan, 68, posted greetings from the Amanyara Resort, located across the island in Providenciales, far from the more desirable Parrot Cay.

PHOTOS: Family Support: Worried Kris Jenner Visits Lamar Odom In Nevada Hospital After Athlete’s 3-Day Bender – See The Photos

Reunited in the new year here at Amanyara @egandrew @melfijohn @donnakaranthewoman @urbanzen #amanyara #turksandcaicos A photo posted by Donnakaran (@donnakaranthewoman) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:16am PST

Karan’s glamorous compound in Parrot Cay has long been the envy of the Caribbean elite.

In 2014, she listed just a portion of the property for a staggering $39 million.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online