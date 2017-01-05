As previously noted, Donald Trump has failed to attract any big names to perform at his Presidential inauguration on January 20.

He claims A-Listers want to appear at the event, but he’s been turning down their requests because they did “NOTHING” for Hillary Clinton are are not “real PEOPLE.”

Trump has managed to secure Jackie Evancho for the inauguration, however, giving a major platform to the former America’s Got Talent runner-up and significantly increasing the Google search frequency of the following question:

Who the heck is Jackie Evancho?!?

She’s someone who is on the rise, Trump claims.

She’s a singer with a bright future whose decision to make herself front and center for The Donald’s big day this month is paying off, Trump argues.

Bigly, he seems to think.

On Wednesday night, Trump once again focused on something very important via his Twitter account, touting Evancho’s impressive album sales ever since she announced her inauguration participation.

“Jackie Evancho’s album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance,” the President-Elect wrote, adding:

“Some people just don’t understand the “Movement.”

We guess not.

But other people just don’t understand basic math.

Which could maybe be forgiven or ignored if one of these people was not going to become the 45th President of …read more

