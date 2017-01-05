Kim Kardashian is doing all she can to distract folks from the possibility that she really did get her butt stuck in Kanye West’s gold toilet seat.

How else to explain her social media photo barrage after months and months of silence?

On Tuesday, Kardashian celebrated the new year by updating her Facebook profile and by sharing a video of her and her family spending some precious time at home.

And now the reality star has taken an even bigger step in her return to the pop culture universe:

She’s posted her first selfie of 2017!

Wait, that deserves more exclamation marks:

She’s posted her first selfie of 2017!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

It’s not that we’ve been keeping track of Kim Kardashian selfies in the new year (we swear, we haven’t!); it’s just that Kim herself revealed this fact in the caption of the image.

“First selfie of 2017 w my mama,” the 36-year old wrote on Snapchat along with the photo.

She’s sitting in the backseat of a car in the picture, flashing a peace sign and still rocking that ridiculous lip ring.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Kardashian posted her second photo to Facebook in two days, this time posing sweetly with son Saint West.

And in case you weren’t certain …read more

