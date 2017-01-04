  • redit
John, Chrissy & Luna Wrap Up The PERFECT Family Vacation In St. Barths

It’s the Legends first family vacation of 2017 and it appears they’re having a blast in the Caribbean. Peep more of their family flicks inside…

Before awards season goes into full effect, John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen and their adorable daughter Luna Simone are enjoying their first family vacation to kick off the new year.

The Legends are living it up in St. Barths for some family fun in the sun.

The doting dad held his baby girl close while enjoying some pool time together. Just think, in April baby Luna will turn 1. Time is flying!

The family adventure continued on a luxury yacht and mama Chrissy held her close as she chewed on something.

Aww! Luna flossing in her purple bathing suit.

Oh, and shopping was a must.

Today, they hopped on a private jet to leave the island:

Too cute!

In movie news…

The new La La Land trailer puts the spotlight on John Legend in his role as Keith, a jazz musician who believes …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

