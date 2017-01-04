Hey, so how about that big shocker that happened on Sister Wives Sunday night when Mariah Brown announced that she’s gay?

She sat down her parents, Kody and Meri Brown, and the other Sister Wives, Robyn, Christine and Janelle — and the cameras, of course — and came right out of that closet.

And good for her, right?

The religion she grew up in, Fundamentalist Mormonism, is strongly against homosexuality, and though her parents have spoken out in support of marriage equality in the past, it still must have been hard for her to come out.

And in a seriously heartbreaking new interview Mariah just did, she confirmed that.

“I remember being in church, and they talked about how being gay was bad,” she says. “One bishop told me gay people were selfish.”

Thankfully, she adds that “None of that came from my parents. It was from church and the people I was around.”

Poor Mariah says that things were so tough when she was younger, that “If you were to ask me my biggest fear, it would have been to be gay.”

“It was something I was so scared of in myself.”

“People say they try to ‘pray away the gay,’ but I …read more

Read more here:: THG