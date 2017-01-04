Get your laugh on at the Spurs’ mascot shading Mariah Carey‘s disastrous NYE performance, plus a sneak peek at Mimi’s steamy new episode of “Mariah’ World” inside…

The San Antonio Spurs coyote mascot put on quite a show during last night’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

It appears Mimi’s tragic NYE performance is still making waves, not only in the headlines, but at sports games. Earlier this week, the Indiana Pacers debuted their “Lip Sync Cam” where they panned the camera on fans while playing Mariah’s “Emotions.”

Now, the Spurs are getting in on the action.

Decked out in a nude leotard and sparkly panty hose, the Spurs coyote took center stage to lip sync “Emotions” (the same song Mimi fumbled), before exiting stage left after experiencing microphone issues. The Spurs’ official Instagram account captioned the clip, “Something wrong with your mic, @spurscoyote?”

Savage!

Check it below:

Something wrong with your mic, @spurscoyote? A video posted by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

Hilar!

Meanwhile…

Mariah Carey posted up this steamy hot tub shot during her holiday festivities in Aspen last week.

