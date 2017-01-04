Mariah Brown is giving a whole new meaning to the term, Sister Wives! The only daughter of TLC star Meri Brown, 46, announced on a recent episode that she is gay, and only RadarOnline.com has all the details about how her family is struggling to cope.

Monday night’s episode showed the family stunned by Mariah’s shocking news.

“No one thought this was going to be the announcement, especially considering Mariah was one of the children who said would practice polygamy when she married,” an insider told Radar.

“Madison just got married, and Mykelti just got engaged, and both have turned their backs on the family’s polygamous practice,” the insider said.

“Meri thought her daughter would continue living in Mormon fundamentalism. She’s crushed.”

The drama played out during Monday night’s episode, as Mariah struggled to find the words to tell her family.

“This feels so awkward,” she said, before finally blurting out “Um, I’m gay.”

Meri is seen in previews for next week’s episode in tears telling the camera, “I didn’t see this coming, I thought I knew my daughter…I didn’t.”

