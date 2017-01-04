Coming into 2017, the future wasn’t looking very bright for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

New rumors about Kim and Kanye divorcing seem to have popped up at the rate of about one a week since the couple walked down the aisle back in 2014, but this time, it seems there’s real reason to believe their marriage hit hit a serious rough patch.

Kanye was hospitalized following an emotional breakdown back in November, and far from running into his arms after he was released, Kim appeared to keep her distance.

The two of them were only spotted separately in public, and there were even rumors of Kim and Kanye living in different homes.

Weeks later, no one is denying that they were sleeping under different roofs for a time, but family insiders have offered the explanation that the Wests were just following doctor’s orders for the safety of their kids.

Believable, but still not a great sign for the future of their marriage.

Last week, however, a gradual Kimye reconciliation seemed to begin, as evidenced by the holiday photo that Kanye posted on Instagram.

Was it a transparent attempt to send the message that the and Kim had patched things up?

Of course!

But according …read more

Read more here:: THG