SAP SUCKA: Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Says He Has NO Regrets & He’s Not Mentally Ill

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 4, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Dylann Roof, the thug who killed 9 black people in a Charleston church, says he has no remorse for the innocent people he killed and that there’s nothing wrong with him mentally. More inside…

Dylann Roof was convicted of fatally shooting 9 church members at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina in June 2015.

Today, he addressed the jury for the first time as they decide whether to give him the death penalty.

During his opening statement, he assured the jury there’s nothing wrong with him mentally and he knew exactly what he was doing. “There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically,” he said.

Speaking softly, he told them to forget everything his lawyers have argued during the course of the trial. He fired his leagal team and represented himself.

Journal entries written by the 22-year-old weeks after he was arrested reveal exactly how he feels about the mass shooting. He said it was “worth it” because of what he believes were wrongdoings made by the black community.

“Then I remember how I felt when I did these things, when I committed these murders, and how I knew I had to do something. And then I realized it was worth …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

