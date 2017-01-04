Paris Jackson‘s mom Debbie Rowe is one step closer to beating breast cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rowe, 58, who dated the King of Pop Michael Jackson from 1996 to 1999, finished an intensive chemotherapy regime today, Jackson announced on Instagram.

Rowe learned she had breast cancer in July of this year and bravely began receiving radiation treatment in August to combat the deadly disease.

After enduring six brutal chemo sessions once every three weeks and radiation every single day for five weeks following, the former nurse lost all of her hair, but not her courage!

Her daughter, Paris Jackson, 19, posted a photo to instagram of her triumphant mama proudly holding a sing reading, “CHEMO DONE,” with the caption, “my bad**s mom, kickin butt n takin names. ain’t she f**king fabulous????”

my badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. ain’t she fuckin fabulous???? A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Jackson has been nothing but supportive of her mother throughout her cancer battle, despite fearing the worst Rowe said in October, “For [Paris] to kiss my bald …read more

