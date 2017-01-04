Chance The Rapper scored a victory in court that allows him to spend more time with his daughter Kensli. Now, he’s giving the first sneak peek at his baby girl. Flicks of baby Kensli inside, plus details surrounding drama brewing between Muhammad Ali‘s kids and his widow inside…

Chance The Rapper keeps his personal life private. But, over the weekend, he took fans inside of his home sharing special moments with his 15-month-old daughter Kensli.

Recently, he posted the first pics and videos of his adorable baby girl. All of the baby cuteness comes amid some court drama with his daughter’s mother. But it’s good news this time.

The Chicago Tribune says Chance’s girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, withdrew her petition this week to set a parenting schedule with the Chicago rapper for care of their daughter. A parenting plan was put into place in June 2016, following Kensli Bennett’s birth in September 2015.

Three months later, Kirsten filed new paperwork since she and Chance stopped living together. It appears the couple hashed out their issues and are now back living together, so she threw out the petition.

Well good for them.

To celebrate, Chance has been busy sharing precious pics …read more

