In the wake of Carrie Fisher passing away last week due to complications from a heart attack, numerous stars who were close to the beloved actress has weighed in with their thoughts and prayers.

The comedian welcomed Fisher as a guest on her talk show numerous times over the years, sharing a tight bond with the 60-year old prior to Fisher’s death.

Having aired her first new episode since this tragic event on Wednesday, DeGeneres took a few moments today to recognize the impact Carrie had on her life.

“I wanna say something about my friend, Carrie Fisher,” DeGeneres says to the camera in the following video.

“I knew her for a long time. She has been on the show many times, and the last time was just a month ago. And I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard. She was smart, she was funny, she was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her.”

