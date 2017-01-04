Kandi Burruss is not impressed with the allegations that were made about her in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In case you missed it, Phaedra Parks and Porsha Willams felt the need to claim that their co-star and her husband, Todd Tucker had a threesome with Shamea Morton.

“They are really close — she’s close to both of them,” Williams said.

Parks added, “Close to her and Todd — she doin’ both.”

Now, nothing would surprise us about these ladies. They do pretty much anything possible in order to stay in the spotlight, so this could have been a ruse to have them be talked about in the media.

Hey, someone’s got to do something to drum up the ratings. Either way, Kandi was less than impressed with the comments from her co-stars and aired her feelings on a Bravo blog.

“I was cracking up!” she wrote.

“First of all, what Phaedra said was some bulls–t, but what she did was just an example of what I was talking about. She’s been doing shady things and saying shady things behind my back for years now. That is why I really don’t mess with her like that.”

