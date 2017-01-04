For much of their relationship, Paris Jackson and Debbie Rowe have been estranged.

Following the death of Michael Jackson in 2009, Paris and her siblings were raised primarily by the late pop singer’s family and Paris has publicly criticized Rowe on more than one occasion.

For a long time, it seemed the mother and daughter would never have a healthy relationship.

That all changed in July of 2016, when Rowe was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Shortly thereafter, she and her daughter patched up their differences, and Paris paid tribute to her cancer-stricken mom on social media, thus sending the message that a relationship she’d once given up on had taken on new importance in her life.

In the months since, Paris has stood by her mother’s side as she endured the long and difficult process of chemo therapy.

Today, she shared in the celebration, as Rowe completed her treatment:

Paris posted the photo above, along with a caption reading:

“My badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. ain’t she f–kin fabulous????”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rowe opened up about the extent to which Paris has helped her through this difficult time:

“[Paris] is my rock, she’s amazing,” Rowe said.

